Srinagar: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) in Jammu and Kashmir mirrors the government’s steadfast commitment to ensuring that every family, irrespective of the challenges posed by the region, has access to dignified housing. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the broader vision of fostering development and prosperity in the Union Territory.

As the PMAY(G) continues to etch success stories against the backdrop of the breathtaking Jammu and Kashmir, it stands as a powerful testament to the government’s dedication to improving the lives of residents in this culturally rich and geographically diverse region.

Recently Union Ministry of Rural Development allotted additional 1,99,550 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-G) to UT of Jammu Kashmir to saturate the AwaasPlus permanent Waiting List during the year 2023-24.

An official said the massive allocation for J&K, under flagship scheme was also the highest across all UTs in India.

In a commendable effort to uplift the lives of families in the stunning landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) is making waves, providing not just houses but hope and resilience to the J&K’s residents.

Under the ambitious PMAY(G), the challenging topography of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a transformative housing revolution.

The construction of sturdy homes is replacing vulnerable structures, ensuring families are safeguarded against the unique adversities, including severe weather conditions and difficult terrains.

In a Kupwara village, Lal Din Khatana story epitomizes the impact of PMAY(G). Formerly enduring the biting winters in a fragile dwelling, Khatana now resides in a robust pucca house. The initiative not only shields her family from the elements but also instills a renewed sense of optimism for a brighter future.

Similarly Abdul Rehman of Khovripora, Anantnag, shares his remarkable experience of receiving a house through PMAY. He credits the Govt’s unwavering commitment for grassroot level development which turned his dream into a reality.

Rehman says he faced numerous challenges in a vulnerable structure.

” Now PMAY(G), provided a lifeline in the form of a resilient home that stands up to the severe cold.It has changed the quality of life for my family,” he said.

Similarly Rakia Begum of Block Manjakote Rajouri says “earlier I had faced many problems while living in dilapidated mud wall house with my children and family particularly during thunderstorm and rainy season. But now with the help of the government, I have got a new house under PMAY-G”. She thanked the LG administration and district administration for providing them Pucca house.