SRINAGAR SEPTEMBER 26:- To finalize the action plan for implementation of the recently launched PM Vishwakarma Scheme, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here today.

Besides, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, the meeting was attended by General Manager DIC, Assistant Commissioner Development, Secretary SMC, Senior Superintendent of Post Office, Deputy Director Employment, Deputy Registrar Cooperatives, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Lead District Manager, District Manager CSC and other concerned Officers from Sericulture, Floriculture, Labour, Tourism, Fisheries, FCS&CA, MSME Department.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner discussed the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme including the implementation framework, coverage of trades, Process Flow for availing benefits, financial provisions to improve the quality, as well as the reach of products & services of the Artisans (Vishwakarma) i.e. Self-employed traditional artisans and craftspeople forming the informal or unorganized sector of the economy.

During the meeting, the role and responsibility of all line Departments were deliberated in detail, and actionable points viz Identification and Verification of the Beneficiaries and process of their registration were also discussed in threadbare.

On the occasion, the DC asked the Officers of all line Departments to be more practical in the successful implementation of the scheme so that the target group benefits from their overall socio-economic development.

The DC asked the line Departments to submit lists of registered Artisans and Craftspeople by October 3, 2023, so that the same is uploaded on PM Vishwakarma and subsequent approval for release of benefit by the District Level Implementation Committee.

The DC also instructed that Common Service Centers(CSCs) will ensure smooth enrollment of beneficiaries under the scheme, while verification of beneficiaries shall be done by the Rural Development Department and Srinagar Municipal Committee.

Highlighting the features of PM Vishwakarma, the Deputy Commissioner said that the scheme will directly benefit thousands of Artisans and Craftsmen of the District working with their hands and tools besides transforming the lives of the Artisans and Craftspeople contributing to the preservation of traditional and heritage crafts.

The DC further said the scheme will enable the recognition of Artisans and Craftspeople as Vishwakarmas(Traditional Artisans) making them eligible to avail the benefits under the Scheme. The DC hoped that through the implementation of the Vishwakarma scheme, the Artisans who are the economic growth of the society will get easy access to collateral-free credit, and skill upgradation besides getting a platform for brand promotion and market linkages through modern technological interventions.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner was given a detailed PowerPoint presentation regarding the PM Vishwakarma scheme and was informed that the scheme offers a range of benefits including toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, training to artisans, Rs 500 per day during training, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5%, incentives for digital transactions and marketing support.

It was also informed that initially, Government has recognized more 18 trades under PM Vishwakarma including Carpenter, Boat Maker, Armorer, Blacksmith, Hammer and Tool Kit Maker, Locksmith, Goldsmith, Potter, Cobbler, Masons, Basket/ Mat/ Broom Maker/ Coir Weaver, Doll & Toy Maker, Barber, Garland Maker, Washerman, Tailor and Fishing Net Maker.