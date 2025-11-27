PM urges citizens to strengthen democracy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the citizens of India on the occasion of Constitution Day, 26th November, recalling the historic adoption of the Constitution in 1949 and underlining its enduring role in guiding the nation’s progress. He noted that in 2015 the Government declared 26th November as Constitution Day to honor this sacred document.

Modi highlighted how the Constitution has empowered individuals from humble backgrounds to serve the nation at the highest levels, sharing his own experiences of reverence towards Parliament and the Constitution. He recalled bowing at the steps of Parliament in 2014 and placing the Constitution on his forehead in 2019 as a mark of respect. He emphasized that the Constitution has given countless citizens the power to dream and the strength to realize those dreams.

Paying tribute to the members of the Constituent Assembly, the Prime Minister remembered Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and several distinguished women members whose vision enriched the Constitution. He reflected on milestones such as the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat during the 60th anniversary of the Constitution, and the special session of Parliament and nationwide programmes held to commemorate its 75th anniversary, which witnessed record public participation.

Emphasising that this year’s Constitution Day is especially significant as it coincides with the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, and the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Modi noted that these personalities and milestones remind us of the primacy of our duties, as enshrined in Article 51A of the Constitution. He recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s belief that rights flow from the performance of duties, stressing that fulfilling duties is the foundation of social and economic progress.

Looking ahead, Modi observed that 25 years have already passed since the beginning of this century, and in just over two decades India will mark 100 years of freedom from colonial rule. In 2049, it will be a century since the Constitution was adopted. He underscored that the policies and decisions taken today will shape the lives of generations to come, and urged citizens to place their duties foremost in their minds as India moves towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister stressed the responsibility of strengthening democracy by exercising the right to vote, and suggested that schools and colleges celebrate Constitution Day by honouring first-time voters turning 18. He expressed confidence that inspiring youth with responsibility and pride will strengthen democratic values and the nation’s future.

Concluding his letter, the Prime Minister called upon citizens to reaffirm their pledge to fulfil their duties as citizens of this great nation, thereby contributing meaningfully to building a developed and empowered India.

In separate posts on X, Modi said: “On Constitution Day, wrote a letter to my fellow citizens in which I’ve highlighted about the greatness of our Constitution, the importance of Fundamental Duties in our lives, why we should celebrate becoming a first time voter and more… “