PM, UAE President discuss West Asia situation

New Delhi, Sept 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the two leaders exchanging views on developments in West Asia and reaffirming their commitment to cooperation aimed at promoting regional peace, security and stability.

The discussion comes amid continued regional tensions, with both leaders emphasising the importance of sustained coordination and cooperation in efforts to advance peace and stability in West Asia.

The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including cooperation in energy, defence, technology, investment and health.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed birthday greetings to Modi and congratulated him on the successful BRICS Presidency of India. Modi appreciated the UAE’s participation and cooperation during India’s BRICS Presidency, including the participation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed in the BRICS Summit.

The conversation placed West Asia among the key areas of discussion, with the two sides reiterating their commitment to working together on regional peace, security and stability.