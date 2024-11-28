PM Surya Ghar:  JAKEDA receives over 8000 applications for rooftop solar systems

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) has received over 8000 applications for rooftop solar systems under PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Under PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, 8,160 applications have been received so far for the installation of these rooftop solar systems. A total of 288,129 registrations have been done for the installation of the renewable energy system under the program.

Details accessed by The Kashmir Monitor revealed that 288 rooftop solar systems have already been installed.

Under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a key initiative launched by the central government, consumers can access subsidies and financial support for the installation of rooftop solar panels. The program has made it easier for residents and businesses to transition to clean energy, offering reduced upfront costs and a simplified application process. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2024.

Under the scheme, the subsidy covers up to 40% of the cost of the solar panels. The scheme is expected to benefit 1 crore households across India. It is estimated that the scheme will save the government Rs. 75,000 crore per year in electricity costs.

“Since the launch of the scheme, we’ve seen a notable increase in interest. The government’s subsidies have helped reduce the financial burden, making solar power more accessible for a broader section of the population,” said an official of JAKEDA.

He said one of the key highlights of this shift is the financial relief that consumers are experiencing.

“By generating their electricity, users can not only cut down on electricity bills but also sell excess power back to the grid. This generates additional income, making the solar investment even more attractive,” the official said.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir government has brought 3,850 government departments under solar power initiatives till now.

The government has set a December 2025 deadline for 100% coverage of its departments under the rooftop solar program.

As many as 22,494 government buildings are to be equipped with rooftop solar in a phased manner in Jammu and Kashmir.