PM Surya Ghar: CS fixes target of RTS installations for DISCOMs

SRINAGAR, JULY 26:Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation status of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana across J&K.

The meeting saw detailed deliberations on the progress of rooftop solar installations being carried out under the flagship scheme aimed at promoting clean energy and easing electricity expenses for households.

The meeting, besides the Principal Secretary, PDD, and the Secretary, S&T Department, was attended by the Principal Secretary, Finance; the Commissioner Secretary, I&C; Deputy Commissioners; MDs of JPDCL/KPDCL; CEO, JAKEDA; Chief Engineers of JPDCL/KPDCL, and representatives from NHPC and other implementation agencies.

Chief Secretary expressed concern over the slow pace of installations and called for immediate acceleration of efforts on the ground. He underscored the need for setting monthly targets, directing JPDCL and KPDCL to ensure at least 2,000 and 1,000 installations per month, respectively, without fail.

Dulloo also instructed the power distribution companies to prioritize commissioning of the already installed systems to enable the beneficiaries to start availing the benefits at the earliest. He remarked that the delays in activating installed units defeat the very purpose of this scheme.

Earlier, Principal Secretary, PDD, Rajesh Prasad, briefed the meeting about the current status of this scheme and the roadmap of its implementation here. He acknowledged the initial lag in implementation but assured that the department is witnessing steady progress now. He also laid out strategic interventions being adopted to cut down the waiting time and fast-track installations for registered households.

He further revealed that the Government of India has set a national target of 1.0 crore households with no state or UT-specific targets and divulged that J&K has proactively set an ambitious proportionate target of 83,500 residential consumers to benefit from the scheme by March 31, 2027. This includes 39,500 consumers for JPDCL and 44,000 for KPDCL.

Regarding the key achievements registered as of July 24, 2025, it was reported that a total of 8,046 RTS installations with a cumulative capacity of around 30.07 MW had been completed so far.

Moreover, about the benefits accruing to the consumers it was revealed that a Central subsidy of Rs 50.78 Cr and UT subsidy of Rs 2 Cr had been credited to the consumers in J&K. It was added that 64,080 consumer applications had been received on the portal from the consumers across the districts of the UT for whom 582 vendors are available to install the RTS here.

Regarding the loan disbursals from banks for PM Surya Ghar Scheme, it was revealed that 3,293 cases in favour of JPDCL consumers had been disbursed, amounting to Rs 5690.15 Lacs, and for KPDCL consumers, 2,441 cases, totaling Rs 4653.54 Lacs, have been disbursed.

The meeting was also informed that special help desks have been established for grievance redressal, resolving 449 consumer and 429 vendor issues for JPDCL, and 406 consumer grievances for KPDCL.

Regarding the solarisation of Government buildings, the Secretary, S&T, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary revealed that a total of 22,494 government buildings have been identified for solarisation, out of which 12,994 buildings are being covered under the CAPEX mode, while 9,500 buildings are being implemented through RESCO mode by NHPC and JAKEDA.

While giving out the updated status of this scheme, the Secretary informed that as of July 21, 2025, solar power systems have been installed on 5,331 buildings, with a cumulative installed capacity of 48.84 MW under the CAPEX mode. Furthermore, a capacity of 54 MW has been allocated to vendors for survey out of the total proposed 70 MW.

It was added by CEO, JAKEDA, PN Dhar, that work orders have been placed for 3,809 more buildings, covering a capacity of 37.6 MW. Material has already been delivered to sites equivalent to 18 MW, with installation completed at 602 sites, amounting to 9.4 MW. Currently, 685 additional sites are under active installation, he added.