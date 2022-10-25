Ministry of Railways has announced the Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for the wards and widows of ex-RPF/RPSF personnel.

The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 3,000 per month.

Eligibility

To be eligible, an applicant must:

be a dependent ward of ex-RPF/RPSF personnel or widow

be pursuing a regular professional or technical degree course (B.E, B.Tech, MBBS, MCA, BCA, B.Pharma, B.Ed, BBS, BCA, MCA, etc) in an institution recognized by the Government Regulatory Bodies such as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Medical Council of India (MCI), University Grants Commission (UGC), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), etc. (Note – Only the Institutes/Universities/Colleges having All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) regulation will be permissible.)

have secured 60% and above marks in Minimum Educational Qualification (MEQ) i.e. Class 12, diploma/graduation

Note – The scholarship is admissible for only two wards per family and should be ensured by the beneficiaries as well as by the concerned zonal Railways/RPSF.

Benefits:

A total of 150 scholarships will be disbursed under this scheme. The amount of the scholarship would be as follow:

Rs 2,500 per month for male students

Rs 3,000 per month for female students

Note – The payment of the scholarship will be granted after approval of the DG/RPF as per the order of merit each year.

Documents needed for Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme:

Following documents shall be uploaded while applying for the scholarship online:

Service Certificate issued by respective offices of the serving personnel for category 4.

A copy of the PPO/discharge certificate/book for Categories 1, 2, and 3.

Duly attested scanned copy of mark sheet/grade card of Class 12/diploma/graduation.

Note – For detailed information about categories, kindly refer to the ‘Scholarship Guidelines.

How to apply:

https://www.buddy4study.com/scholarship/prime-minister-s-scholarship-scheme-for-rpf-rpsf

Important Dates

Scholarship Closing Date: 31st October 2022

Last Date for Defect Verification: 15th November 2022

Last Date for Institute Verification: 15th November 2022

Selection Criteria of Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme:

The candidates will be selected based on the fulfillment of eligibility criteria. If the number of applications exceeds the number of available scholarships, the order of preference for allotment of scholarships will be as under –

Category 1 – Wards/widows of ex-RPF/RPSF personnel who died in harness due to causes attributed to encounters with terrorists or with criminals while protecting Railway Property, Passengers, and Passenger areas or those who die during election work

Category 2 – Wards/Widows of ex-RPF/RPSF personnel who died while in service.

Category 3 – Wards of ex-RPF/RPSF (retired) personnel.

Category 4 – Wards of serving RPF/RPSF personnel.

Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme terms and conditions