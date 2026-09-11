PM Remembers 9/11 Victims, Reaffirms Anti-Terror Resolve

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remembered and honoured the victims of the horrific 9/11 attacks on the 25th anniversary and expressed solidarity with the families whose lives were forever changed.

Modi said that terrorism has claimed countless lives around the world and noted that, as a victim of cross-border terrorism, India has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism for several decades.

He further added that while the threat of terrorism continues to evolve, India’s resolve and opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remain unwavering. He expressed solidarity with all efforts to combat this scourge.

The Prime Minister also shared glimpses from his visit to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in 2014.

In a post on X, Modi said; “25 years on from the horrific 9/11 attacks, we remember and honour the victims and stand in solidarity with the families whose lives were forever changed.

Terrorism has claimed countless lives around the world. As a victim of cross-border terrorism, India has been at the forefront of this fight for several decades.

While the threat keeps evolving, our resolve and opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remain unwavering. We stand in solidarity with all efforts to combat this scourge.

Here are glimpses from my visit to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in 2014.”