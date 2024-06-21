PM Package employees: RRC reviews works on transit accommodations

SRINAGAR: Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (RRC), Migrants, J&K, Dr. Arvind Karwani accompanied by Superintendent Engineer, Nissar Ahmed Lala; Executive Engineers, AEEs and other site engineers inspected various Transit Accommodations for PM Package Employees under construction in South and Central Kashmir, during the week long visit.

During the inspection, Dr. Karwani appreciated the progress of work and emphasised on achievement of targets in a time bound manner so that the quarters can be allotted to the eligible employees at an earliest, as per the criterion laid down by the Government.

The RRC, during the visit, also interacted with PM package employees at different locations in the Valley and gave patient hearing to their demands. He assured them that all of their genuine demands will be redressed on priority.