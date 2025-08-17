`PM monitoring rescue operations’

Jammu, Aug 16: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday reached out to people admitted in the Government Medical College here with injuries from the cloudburst and flash floods that struck a remote village in Kishtwar district two days ago.

Singh said the search and rescue operations are continuing round the clock, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation.

He said 53 bodies have been recovered so far.

“Prime Minister Modi is personally monitoring the rescue and relief operations. On the very first day, he held a review meeting. On Friday, he spoke to the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister and received a briefing. He continues to assess the situation from time to time,” Singh told reporters at the hospital.

Singh, who had visited the disaster-hit Chisoti village on Friday night and returned on Saturday afternoon, was briefed about the treatment given to the injured.

“When the Prime Minister himself is monitoring the efforts, every government department is fully active and working in tandem. The compensation will also be more than expected,” he said.

He said the Union Territory government has no reservations in this matter.

“Along with the Army, BSF, CRPF, and other Central forces, the Government of India and the state administration are fully involved in rescue operations. The DGP himself is camping there as part of the support structure. The Border Roads Organisation is involved as there is a lot of debris to be cleared,” he added.

Terming it a “big catastrophe”, Singh said, “When compared to similar calamities in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, this is the biggest catastrophe so far. This is a testing time for all of us.” He explained that the Air Force support structure could not operate in Chisoti due to weather constraints. “We dispatched vehicles carrying equipment overnight so that the rescue operation does not fall short of them. But two Indian Air Force helicopters are still stationed in Udhampur, ready for deployment.” The Union minister said that different news channels are reporting different figures, but according to the official data, 53 bodies have been recovered till last night. “Except for four, the rest of the bodies have been identified,” he said.

Praising hospital administration’s efforts in giving proper care for the patients, he said, “These patients did not have severe physical injuries but suffered psychological trauma. Sixty-six patients were hospitalised. Currently, 52 injured are still under treatment, while the rest have been discharged.” The minister said that most of the patients have only soft tissue injuries as they were trapped in mud rather than under big rocks. “They were fortunate not to have suffered head injuries, and their condition is mostly psychological. They will be discharged gradually so that they can recover better at home, in a familiar environment.” On the rescue operation, he said it has been going on day and night with full intensity.

“The main problem is the huge amount of debris. One person who was trapped under the debris came out safely today. He was a worker at a community kitchen (langar). Operations are being carried out cautiously. Heavy machinery cannot be used recklessly, as anyone trapped underneath could get injured.” Singh said help desks are being set up in the hospital to provide information to people.

On the rush of pilgrims and the village infrastructure during the tragedy, Singh said that before 2014, only local people used to visit the Machail Mata temple.

“After 2014, more people started coming from outside. The credit goes to the government for improving the facilities. Earlier, there was no mobile connectivity, roads, electricity, or toilets. The MP fund was used to provide toilets, electricity connections, water points, solar towers, and mobile towers. Recently, the road work was completed. Even a new bridge was constructed, which has now been washed away.” He said the number of pilgrims increased due to the improved facilities. “The timing also coincided with Janmashtami, other festivals, and a weekend, so a lot of people gathered there. Most of the victims are from Udhampur, Jammu, and Reasi districts,” he said, adding that pilgrim tourism here had turned into weekend tourism, which increased the numbers further.

On suspension of the Machail Mata yatra, he said it was not stalled beforehand because there was only a forecast for rain, not for a cloudburst.

“The meteorological department had forecast rainfall, but giving prior warning about a cloudburst is very difficult. This was a natural calamity for which no one was prepared,” he said.

“The entire episode lasted barely 15 seconds but caused massive destruction. In the future, care will be taken to regulate the pilgrimage in light of such possible situations,” he added.