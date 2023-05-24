Srinagar: The Mexican Ambassador Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has actively played a role in the ongoing G20 summit activities across India, highlighting the event’s significance for Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his visit to Polo View Market in Srinagar, he spoke with reporters, emphasizing the Prime Minister’s involvement in the summit and expressing admiration for the meetings, side events, and interactions with local chambers.

“All these active roles would be beneficial for India and other countries as well,” he said.

He stated that Prime Minister Modi’s active role would not only benefit India but also other countries. While he did not address China’s non-participation in the Srinagar event, he emphasized that the G20 remains a top priority for Mexico.

He further expressed Mexico’s commitment to participate in these events to the fullest extent possible.