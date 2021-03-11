Powerful journalism on tap, Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
PM Modi’s mother takes COVID vaccine shot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben, a centenarian, took the first dose of COVID vaccine on Thursday.

Taking to the microblogging website, the Prime Minister wrote: “Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine.”

 

The move came as India witnessed 22,000 fresh coronavirus cases—the highest since December 2020.

Apart from her, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also took his COVID-19 vaccine shot, and said that the vaccine is safe.

Maharashtra is the top contributor to the national COVID burden.

“There is no need for anyone to have any fear or confusion about the COVID vaccine. I have just been vaccinated & I am standing right in front of you. So, it is my humble appeal to all my citizens who are eligible for vaccination to go get it without any doubt in their minds,” read Thackeray’s post.

