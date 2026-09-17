PM Modi’s leadership brought major development to J&K: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed significant development and effective implementation of welfare schemes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to a select group of reporters on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, Sinha, said the country has made significant progress in infrastructure, welfare and economic growth over the past several years.

He said India’s journey from the “Fragile 5” economies to the “Top 5” has been significant, with the country recording an economic growth rate of 7.8 per cent.

“Especially in J&K, I think it is due to the leadership of the Prime Minister,” Sinha said, referring to the infrastructure development witnessed across the Union Territory.

The LG said various welfare schemes have benefited people across the country, including free foodgrains for around 80 crore people and LPG connections for 11 crore households, adding that these initiatives have also been successfully implemented in J&K.

He said road and tunnel projects worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore are currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir, while the long-pending dream of connecting Kashmir with the railway network has also been realised.

Earlier, Sinha visited Child Care Institutions Palaash and Pareesha in Srinagar, where he celebrated the Prime Minister’s birthday with children and distributed gifts among them.

He also urged people to increase their participation in the month-long programmes being organised to mark Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, saying the celebrations should be made more engaging and meaningful.