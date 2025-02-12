New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the French city of Marseille on Wednesday, where he said freedom fighter VD “Veer” Savarkar attempted a “courageous escape”. This will be the last day of his three-day visit to France, where he will inaugurate the second Indian consulate in the country after the Embassy in Paris. After he concludes the French tour, he will embark on a US visit on February 13. He was welcomed in Paris On February 10 by a encouraging turnout of the Indian community.

What’s On The Agenda Today?

On the last day of his three-day France visit, on the agenda are programmes to deepen India-French ties, like the opening of India’s second consulate in the country and a ceremony to pay homage to soldiers who died in First and Second World Wars at the Mazargues War Cemetery. Further, Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will also take a tour of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, an international nuclear fusion collaboration.

India’s France Connection During British Colonial Rule

PM Modi thanked the people of Marseille and French activists for their role on the Indian freedom struggle, when they “demanded that he not be handed over to British custody”.

During the British rule, Savarkar had tried to escape from British ship Morea in July 1910 while being taken to India for trial. He escape from the ship’s porthole, swam ashore and was returned to the British authorities by the French authorities who caught him. He was later sentenced to life imprisonment at Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

What Happened On Tuesday?

PM Modi and Mr Macron addressed the AI Action Summit and the 14th India-France CEOs Forum in Paris. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “This is more than just a business event–it’s a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France.”

The AI Action Summit in Paris is a commendable effort to bring together world leaders, policy makers, thinkers, innovators and youngsters to have meaningful conversations around AI. pic.twitter.com/kSXy0FhuIT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2025

He also underlined the deep trust and shared values between India and France, citing democratic values, innovation, and serving the people as the pillars of their friendship.

“India and France aren’t just connected by democratic values. Deep trust, innovation, and serving the people are the pillars of our friendship. Our relationship isn’t limited to just our two nations. Together, we’re providing solutions to global problems,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi also met US Vice President J D Vance and his Indian-origin wife along with their two young sons on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit. The Prime Minister was seen holding bilateral talks with Vance, while his wife Usha watched on.

Had a wonderful meeting with US @VP @JDVance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects. Delighted to join them in celebrating the joyous birthday of their son, Vivek! pic.twitter.com/gZpmt1jg5M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2025

On the sidelines of the Summit, he also met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Paris.

Why Marseille Matters

Marseille is a key gateway for trade between India and France due to its strategic location on the Mediterranean coast, it is also among the entry points for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).