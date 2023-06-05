Srinagar, Jun 05 : Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, R R Bhatnagar on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus is on women-led development and women will have a key role in the country’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to the reporters on the sidelines of a function, Bhatnagar said that G20 Summit in India has projected the country at the global level.

“In the backdrop of the summit, an event was organized today on an important issue as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only focussed on women empowerment but women led development,” he said.

He added that in the civil services examination, women topped and that women will play a key role in the future of the country and for Jammu & Kashmir—(KNO)