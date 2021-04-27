PM Modi’s aunt dies during COVID-19 treatment

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aunt Narmadaben Modi who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection died at the civil hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Tuesday, the family said as per reports.

Narmadaben (80) lived in the New Ranip area of the city with her children.

“Our aunt Narmadaben was admitted to the civil hospital some ten days ago after her condition deteriorated following coronavirus infection,” said Prahlad Modi, the prime minister’s younger brother.

“She breathed her last at the hospital today,” he said, as per reports.

Her husband Jagjivandas, brother of the prime minister’s father Damodardas, had died many years ago, said Prahlad Modi.