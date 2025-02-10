New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) today will hold a discussion on dealing with stress for the students and their parents. It will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today at 11.00 am.

Taking to his X handle, on Monday, PM urged the students to watch the Pariksha Pe Charcha to overcome the exam stress. He also posted a video on his X handle. He was seen distributing sesame-jaggery with his own hands to students from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Tripura and Bihar. He advised the children to improve their handwriting. He cited the example of a cricketer and urged them to not take the performance pressure.

Eminent personalities from different walks of life viz Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Sadhguru, MC Mary Kom, Avani Lakhara to name a few will also join the PM this time and give valuable insights to the students.

This year as many as 5 crore participations were seen and is already on its way to break the record. Thirty six (36) students have been selected from all over India.

Seven informative episodes have been designed to address certain key topics: