PM Modi’s 2-day Russia visit begins today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Moscow from Monday, July 8 to July 9, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. This will be Modi’s first visit to Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. His last visit to Russia was in 2019, when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

Top updates on PM Modi’s Russia visit:

PM Narendra Modi is expected to reach Russia by Monday afternoon (IST). The annual summit between Modi and Vladimir Putin is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries. According to an official release, Modi and Putin will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest during their meeting. Modi’s programme in Moscow includes a private meeting with Putin, delegation-level talks, restricted talks, a lunch hosted by Putin for the Prime Minister and his delegation, and a visit to an exhibition centre in the VDNKH Complex, Rosatom Pavilion. He will also address a gathering of the Indian diaspora. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with Russia’s state-run VGTRK television channel, said that the program of Modi in Moscow will be “extensive” and the two leaders will be able to have “informal talks”. “Obviously, the agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well…We are expecting a very important and full-fledged visit, which is so crucial for Russian-Indian relations,” Peskov said. Stating that the Russia-India relations are at the level of “strategic partnership”, Peskov added that there would be both one-on-one talks in the Kremlin and those involving delegations. The Kremlin also emphasised that the West is closely and jealously watching Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit to Russia. “They are jealous – that means they are closely monitoring it. Their close monitoring means they attach great importance to it. And they are not mistaken, and there is something to attach great importance to,” Peskov said. Meanwhile, external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that Modi’s visit to Russia is a great opportunity for him and Putin to hold “direct talks on a host of issues including trade”. According to him, certain issues between India and Russia need resolution. “There are issues…like the trade imbalance…So, at a leadership level, it will be a great opportunity for Prime Minister Modi and President Putin to sit down and directly talk to each other. And then obviously, as per their directions, we will see how to take the relationship forward,” Jaishankar said. This will be Modi’s first visit to Moscow since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. However, Modi has held several telephonic conversations with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stressing the importance of ending the war, which has impacted the global economy. After the Moscow visit, Modi will be travelling to Austria for two days on July 9 and 10.

