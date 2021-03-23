PM Modi writes to Imran Khan; greets people of Pak on Pakistan Day: Report



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan extending greetings to people of the country on the occasion of Pakistan Day, people familiar with the development said, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

The report said it is a routine letter sent every year.

Pakistan celebrates March 23 as Pakistan Day.

Earlier, PM Modi had also wished Khan for speedy recovery as he tested positive for COVID-19.



On Monday, a media report claimed that it was UAE which brokered the ‘peace deal’ between India-Pakistan.

The India-Pakistan joint statement reiterating their commitment to respecting the 2003 ceasefire came after peace was brokered by the UAE, a Bloomberg report said.

The report, citing a February 26 readout of UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed’s visit to India where he met EAM S Jaishankar, said it gave clues on what was discussed.

Quoting unnamed officials, the report said reiterating the commitment to the 2003 ceasefire along the LoC was only the beginning of a “larger roadmap to forge lasting peace between the neighbours, both of which have nuclear weapons and spar regularly over a territory dispute”.

Indian, Pakistani and UAE foreign ministries are yet to comment on the West Asian country’s role in brokering peace.

Interestingly, after US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin’s recent visit to India, sources had also mentioned West Asia. “Conversation also covered changing global scenario, including Europe and West Asia,” a source had said.