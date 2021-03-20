PM Modi wishes Imran Khan speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished speedy recovery to his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan, who is suffering from coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted.

Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 two days after receiving his first vaccine dose, government officials said on Saturday.

The Pakistan Prime Minister’s advisor Shahbaz Gill said Khan has expressed concern after his positive test result that it could deter ordinary people from getting vaccinated.