Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged citizens to engage in the Jan Man Survey available on the NaMo App, aiming to gather public opinions regarding India’s advancements over the past ten years. On New Year’s Day, PM Modi took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and invited individuals to share their perspectives directly through the #JanManSurvey on the NaMo App, asking for feedback on India’s progress across various sectors.

The survey initiative aims to collect insights on governance and leadership, encompassing inquiries from national-level development to specific concerns within constituencies.

PM Modi also extended New Year wishes to the nation, hoping for prosperity, peace, and good health for everyone in the year 2024. In a post on X, he conveyed his greetings for a splendid year ahead.

During his recent Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on New Year’s Eve, PM Modi emphasized the importance of maintaining self-reliance in 2024. He highlighted the achievements of 2023, focusing on the International Year of Millets. Discussing successful startups in Uttar Pradesh such as Kiroj Foods in Lucknow, Grandmaa Millets in Prayagraj, and Nutraceuticals, he underscored their significant contributions toward lifestyle and health innovation.

At the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event, PM Modi expressed optimism about its role in establishing multilingual communication in schools, hospitals, and courts in the future.

(With agency inputs)