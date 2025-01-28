New Delhi: After Coldplay’s biggest concert ever at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with over one lakh footfall on January 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has a scope of live concerts. Addressing the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave in Bhubaneswar, PM Modi underscored the vast potential of India’s concert economy. He called on states and the private sector to focus on building the infrastructure for the concert economy.

“A country which has such a rich heritage in music, dance, and storytelling, which has a large pool of youth – a massive consumer base for concerts – there the concert economy has vast opportunities,” he said.

Reflecting on the growing craze of live events, PM Modi said, “In the past decade, both the trend and demand for live events have grown. In the last few days, you must have seen the magnificent images from the Coldplay concerts held in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It is a testimony of the scope of live concerts in India.”

PM Modi said that big artists from around the world are attracted to India.

Talking about the benefits of hosting live events, PM Modi said, “Concert economy gives a boost to the tourism sector and creates jobs. I urge states and the private sector to focus on infrastructure and skills needed for the concert economy. Event management, artist grooming, security and other arrangements have a scope.”

PM Modi teased the first-ever World Audio-Visual Summit India is set to host next month.

Coldplay toured India with its ‘Music of the Spheres’, starting with three concerts at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18,19 and 21. The second leg of the tour included two shows on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.