PM Modi unanimously elected NDA leader,  readies to form govt third time

New Delhi: Leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance unanimously elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ruling bloc’s leader on Wednesday, passing a resolution to underscore the government’s commitment to serving the poor, women, youths, farmers and deprived sections of society.

They met at Modi’s residence here a day after the NDA won a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha election, paving the way for him to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962.

The NDA meeting was attended by BJP president JP Nadda, BJP leaders Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, BJP’s allies, including Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel among others.

The participation of Naidu and Nitish Kumar in the NDA meeting is a significant step as the support of their parties is crucial for the BJP to form the government. This time, the BJP fell 32 seats short of the majority mark of 272 and will need to rely on its allies to form a government.

The resolution said the NDA government will continue working to lift people’s living standards for the country’s all-round development while conserving its heritage.

“We are all proud that the NDA fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and won. We all NDA leaders unanimously elect Narendra Modi as our leader,” it added.

The resolution also said that people have seen the country being developed in every sector in the last 10 years due to the pro-people policies of the NDA government under Modi.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections.

What does the NDA resolution say?

In the past 10 years, 1.4 billion citizens of India have witnessed the country developing in every sector under the leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, through the NDA government’s public welfare policies.

After a long interval of nearly six decades, the people of India have chosen a strong leadership with a clear majority for the third consecutive time.

We all take pride in the fact that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were fought and won by the NDA under the leadership of the esteemed Shri Narendra Modi. We, all NDA leaders, unanimously elect Shri Narendra Modi as our leader.

Under the leadership of Shri Modi, the NDA government is committed to serving the poor, women, youth, farmers, and the oppressed, deprived, and suffering citizens of India.

By preserving India’s heritage, the NDA government will continue to work towards improving the living standards of every citizen and for the holistic development of the country.