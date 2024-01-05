GANDHINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, popularly known by his initials MBZ, will lead a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati ashram on January 9, top government functionaries informed on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be one of the heads of state or government who will remain present for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which will be held in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12.

“PM Modi will receive the UAE President at the airport on January 9, after which a roadshow of the two has been organized,” sources said.

