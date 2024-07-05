PM Modi to Visit Russia and Austria Next Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on an official visit to Russia and Austria from July 8-10.

PM Modi will be in Moscow from July 8-9 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. The two leaders will review entire range of multifaceted ties between India and Russia.

In a press release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, “Prime Minister will be in Moscow on 08-09 July 2024, at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.”

“The leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest,” it added.

After concluding his visit to Russia, PM Modi will travel to Austria from July 9-10. It will be first visit of Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years.

During his visit, he will call on Austria’s President, Alexander Van der Bellen. PM Modi will also hold talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

PM Modi and Karl Nehammer will also address business leaders from India and Austria. PM Modi will interact with members of the Indian community in Moscow and Vienna.

Earlier in March, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said PM Modi has an open invitation to visit Russia, Russia-based TASS reported.

“This (Modi’s visit to Russia) is yet to be coordinated through diplomatic channels,” Peskov said when asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had indeed invited PM Modi to pay a visit to Russia after the elections during their phone call on Wednesday.

“Of course, the Indian Prime Minister also has an open invitation to visit our country,” Peskov added, according to TASS report.

Peskov stated that “In any case, [Putin and Modi] will meet in the first half of this year.” He noted that Putin and PM Modi will meet in a multilateral format on the platforms of international events and in a bilateral format.

His statement came after PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Putin and reiterated India’s stand on dialogue and diplomacy as a way for the resolution of the ongoing war against Ukraine, according to an official release. (ANI)