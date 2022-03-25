Srinagar, Mar 25 : Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce, Ranjan Prakash Thakur on Friday said that the Kashmir Valley will get 4500 bedded 7 private hospitals and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will himself participate in the groundbreaking ceremony in the month of April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thakur said that Jammu and Kashmir will also get more than 1100 medical seats, which has never happened before in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that in the month of April PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for new 4500 bedded 7 private hospitals in the Valley and more than 1100 medical seats will be given to Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that the recent visit of Gulf CEOs to Jammu and Kashmir was about deep investment and trade but the perception was created about the situation and market in J&K. “This trip has given them ground experience to convert commitments into investment and reality,” he said.

He said that they have been to the Gulf a couple of times and even LG Manoj Sinha himself visited Dubai. “Businessmen from India control a huge business there, recent visit of CEOs is the outcome of those meetings we had there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that they have had meetings with DP world, Lulu, Emaar, NooN, but their aim is to move beyond those companies for massive investments in J&K.

“The CEOs, who were in Kashmir own a lot of money, businesses and hotels and this trip gave them a personal experience, which will make our commitments stronger to convert into this into reality,” he said.

Reacting to the situation in Kashmir, he said that they are already in new Kashmir, but no place in the world is crime-free, while in Kashmir small incidents are given much hype.

“Situation in J&K has always been better and we are heading towards the best. This is the time to forget the past, and move forward to create employment for our youth.”

He also said that whatever land they have with them, they have made allotments and they are getting more than 5-6 thousand Kanals of land through Roshni Act, and it will be given to everyone who wants it for investment.