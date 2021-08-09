PM Modi to chair UNSC debate on maritime security today

PM Modi will chair a high-level open debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” on Monday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister’s Office said on Sunday the meeting is expected to be attended by several heads of state and government of member states of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and high-level briefers from the UN system and key regional organisations.

“Modi would be the first Indian prime minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The open debate will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity, and strengthen coordination in the maritime domain.

Here are the things to know about the UNSC debate:

The debate on maritime security is the first of three signature events India is holding as UNSC chair. The other two are on on UN peacekeeping and counter-terrorism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix- Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are among the world leaders who are expected to attend the debate.

Other leaders who are expected to participate in today’s event are President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum, the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta and Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh.

“The oceans have played an important part in India’s history right from the time of the Indus Valley Civilization. Based on our civilizational ethos that sees the seas as an enabler of shared peace and prosperity, Prime Minister Modi put forward the vision of SAGAR – an acronym for ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region’ in 2015,” the MEA said.

This vision focuses on cooperative measures for sustainable use of the oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.

Last week, another meeting was convened under India’s presidency on the Afghanistan situation where member states expressed concern about the deteriorating situation and called for a political settlement.

Pakistan expressed displeasure at not being invited to the special meeting. At a presser after the UNSC meeting on Friday, Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN said, “We made a formal request for participation but it was denied.”

Meanwhile, Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said that Afghanistan is prepared to provide the UNSC with material evidence in support of its claim that Pakistan is ensuring a supply chain to the Taliban.

The Afghan envoy also said that Taliban are receiving assistance from foreign fighters of transnational terrorist networks while committing “barbaric” acts in the war-torn country.

The UN Security Council has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime, the PMO noted.

However, this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high level open debate, it added.

“Given that no country alone can address the diverse aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this subject in a holistic manner in the United Nations Security Council. A comprehensive approach to maritime security should protect and support legitimate maritime activities, while countering traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain,” it said.

In 2019, at the East Asia Summit, this initiative was further elaborated through the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI) with a focus on seven pillars of maritime security including Maritime Ecology; Maritime Resources; Capacity Building and Resource Sharing; Disaster Risk Reduction and Management; Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation; and Trade Connectivity and Maritime Transport, it said.