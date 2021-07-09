Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
PM Modi to chair meeting to review availability of oxygen across country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country, government sources said.

With many places complaining of oxygen shortage in hospitals during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave in April-May, the Union government has been taking measures in coordination with states to boost its production and supply.

 

Modi has been holding a number of meetings in this regard amid apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic.


