Jammu, Apr 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Panchayati Raj Diwas with the people of Jammu and Kashmir on April 24

PM Modi is arriving in Jammu on April 24. Sinha said PM Modi will inaugurate several hydel power projects.

“All the arrangements are in place to celebrate Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24. PM Modi will address Panchayati representatives. He will also inaugurate several projects. He will inaugurate hydel power projects besides other developmental projects,” the LG said.

Lieutenant Government said he was satisfied with the arrangements being put in place for PM Modi’s visit.