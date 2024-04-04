PM Modi to Begin LS Campaign in Bihar; HM Shah Roadshows in TN

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart NDA’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Bihar on Thursday. He will address a public rally in Chirag Paswan’s stronghold Jamui.

NDA partner LJP-Ram Vilas has fielded Chirag Paswan’s brother-in-law Arun Bharti from the Jamui Lok Sabha seat.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will commence his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu on Thursday. During the visit, the Home Minister will campaign for NDA candidates from five Lok Sabha seats of the state. He will attend four roadshows and a public meeting.

The second meeting of the BJP manifesto committee will be held in the national capital on Thursday. The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda will hold public meetings in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh and Vikas Nagar under Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. On the same day, he will hold a meeting of the party’s core committee for Tehri Garhwal in Dehradun. On Friday, the party chief will hold a roadshow in Haridwar. He will also interact with saints there.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will celebrate its 45th foundation day in Hazaribagh on Thursday. Chief Minister Champai Soren and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren will participate in the programme.

Former Bihar MP Pappu Yadav has said that he will file the nomination for the Purnea Lok Sabha seat on Thursday. It is likely that the Congress leader will contest the Lok Sabha election from Purnea as an Independent candidate.

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will release the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday at the party office in the national capital.

Union Minister Smriti Irani will hold a roadshow in Kerala’s Wayanad on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. BJP has fielded its state president K. Surendran against the sitting Congress MP.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will address a conference of the booth-level workers at Ramlila Maidan in Aligarh on Thursday.

Actor-politician Hema Malini will file her nomination as the BJP candidate from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat on Thursday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On Wednesday, she offered prayers at Yamuna’s Vishram Ghat in Mathura.

The Congress is likely to announce its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana on Thursday. The party’s state unit has shortlisted probable candidates and sent the names to Congress’ central election committee for taking the final decision.

