PM Modi to address first election rally in Srinagar on Sep 19

Srinagar, Sep 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among the star campaigners of Bhartiya Janata Party, is arriving at an election rally scheduled on September 19 in Srinagar.

Chairman of J&K BJP’s Manifesto Committee and former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Nirmal Singh said that the upcoming elections are no ordinary given the huge participation of people in the process in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“These elections are a success of India and its constitution,” Dr. Singh said, further explaining that the neighboring country Pakistan had been making efforts to subdue the process in Jammu and Kashmir. “Due gratitude goes to people of Jammu and Kashmir for their overwhelming participation in the (election) process.”

Detailing about the Prime Minister’s Srinagar visit, Dr. Singh said that he would arrive in Srinagar on September 19 as part of the election campaigning of the party here.

“This would be the first of its type rally of Narendra Modi, as he (Modi) has visited Kashmir on two occasions after the revocation of Article 370,” said Dr. Singh, flanked by BJP National Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi, Former MLC Surinder Ambardar, Media Incharge Kashmir Sajid Yousuf Shah.

“On both occasions, PM Modi communicated well with the people here, especially with young people.”

“PM Modi has a vision for Jammu and Kashmir, especially for the youngsters, and this time around he is here to form a government,” Dr. Singh said.

Touching on the election manifesto of the party titled ‘Sankalp Yatra’, Dr. Singh said that the party aims to do away with the thirty years of violence and seventy years of separatism. “We have over these years witnessed people talking about loose accession, soft separatism, the reason of which mainly was Article 370, as a result of which over fifty thousand people died with the commoners, especially youth suffering the brunt.”

“We are yet to exploit the tourism potential, water sources, and landmass that Jammu and Kashmir holds,” Dr. Singh said, adding, “There is a lot of solar energy scope, which we aim to explore as part of our manifesto (Sankalp Yatra).”

“It is an opportunity to rebuild and reconstruct Kashmir, for the old politics gave us nothing except for bloodshed,” he said.

“It was PM Modi’s initiative to bring changes in the recruitment process and do away with the interviews’ for small jobs,” Dr. Singh said.

“There were some untoward happenings in the recruitment processes recently, but we promise to bring transparency in the process, as enshrined in our manifesto.”

“BJP has pledged to provide five lac jobs, four in the private sector and one in the government sector within the first 180 days of coming into power,” Dr. Singh said.

“We also assure to give concessions to the UPSC, and PSC aspirants vis-a-vis their tuition fees while preparing for the exams.”

“Not only this, we will provide each senior lady of a family with rupees eighteen thousand each year to help her with the finances to support her family,” Dr. Singh said.

Taking a dig at political opponents, Dr. Singh said that the political parties are playing gimmicks and giving hollow slogans to fool the people. “BJP intends to give Jammu and Kashmir a ‘Double Engine’ government to ensure its full-scale development.”

Urging the people, especially youngsters, to come forward to help PM Modi’s vision of a ‘Naya Kashmir’, Dr. Singh further said that “PM Modi has the vision of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas, Sab Ka Preyas for the people and the 1.35 Crore people will come forward wholeheartedly to help him (Modi) to realize his dream.”

“We urge the people to participate in the rally with enthusiasm,” Dr. Singh further appealed.