PM Modi thanks UK for condemning Pahalgam attack

Srinagar, July 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, expressed gratitude to the British government for its firm condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Modi acknowledged the UK’s solidarity in standing against terrorism and appreciated the timely support from London.

He emphasized the importance of global cooperation in combating terrorism and maintaining peace and security.

“We thank the Prime Minister and his government for the strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We are united in the belief that there is no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism,” said PM Modi.

The PM further stated that both nations agree that forces promoting extremist ideologies must not be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms. “Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself must be held to account,” he emphasized.

Prime Minister Modi also noted that India and the UK will continue to enhance cooperation and coordination between their security agencies, particularly in matters such as the extradition of economic offenders.