PM Modi saved India from Covid-19; Donald Trump failed, says BJP Chief Nadda

New Delhi: Addressing an election rally in Darbhanga district of Bihar, which goes to the polls on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda said claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘saved the country’ with 130-crore population from COVID-19 by taking timely decision but the US President Donald Trump failed to do the same.

“Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi ji saved the country with 130-crore population by taking the timely decision”, said Nadda, referring to the ongoing US presidential election and the multiple criticisms ofTrump’s handling of the corona situation.

With more than 83 lakh cases, India is the second worst-hit nation by the coronavirus after the US. Earlier on Thursday, it had reported over 50,000 new cases. The Opposition parties had strongly criticised the Modi government’s measures to fight the deadly coronavirus.

However, the Centre confronted the Opposition by presenting data that said 78,000 deaths were averted because of the nationwide lockdown imposed in March. Besides, the government has often compared India’s tally with developed nations to show the country is in a relatively better position.

Meanwhile, Nadda asked people of Bihar to decide their fate and said, “On the one hand there are people who develop, promote education, open college, build roads and improve law and order and on the other hand, there are people who break the law and stop development. You decide your fate yourself.”