Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Gujarat continued with a significant event on Tuesday, October 31. On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, the Prime Minister paid his respects at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, a place dedicated to the Iron Man of India. During his visit, he took part in National Unity Day celebrations, where he administered the ‘National Unity Day’ pledge to the people.

#WATCH | PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/K2rXhxUcfh — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

#WATCH | PM Modi takes part in the 'National Unity Day' celebration in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar pic.twitter.com/LkAy6dYAx7 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

PM Modi addressed the gathering and extended his greetings on this important day. He emphasized the significance of the next 25 years for India’s development, highlighting the country’s growing global role. He also expressed pride in India’s capabilities on the global stage, especially at events like the G20 Summit, and reassured the nation about the security of its borders.

#WATCH | On the National Unity Day parade in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar, PM Modi says "Today the whole world is watching India, today India is at a new peak of achievements. The world has been surprised to see India's potential in the G20 Summit. We are proud that our borders remain… pic.twitter.com/6XSPfBrAzN — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

In his speech, PM Modi mentioned the historic revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. He suggested that Sardar Patel, one of the key architects of India, would be pleased with this decision, which has allowed the people of Kashmir to live free from terrorism and contribute to the nation’s progress.

The Prime Minister also touched upon internal security challenges and praised the vigilance and alertness of India’s security forces in safeguarding the nation. He cited the significant reduction in poverty over the last five years, indicating the country’s progress toward eliminating poverty.

VIDEO | "Th excitement of all the youths and bravehearts here is a big strength of this National Unity Day," says PM Modi while addressing a public gathering at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Statue of Unity in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/kB0O0KelIr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2023

PM Modi took a firm stand against appeasement politics, accusing those who engage in it of supporting the enemies of humanity. He urged people to be aware of such ideologies and stated that these practices are detrimental to the country.

Additionally, the Prime Minister addressed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and criticized political factions that prioritize personal interests over the unity and development of the nation. He called for public awareness and unity to overcome these divisive forces.

During his visit, PM Modi also paid a visit to the Goddess Amba temple in Ambaji town and launched a video titled ‘Meri Mitti, Mera Desh’ that showcased the temple’s rich history and traditions.

Furthermore, he met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s son Anuj, who had suffered a brain stroke in May, offering support and encouragement to the family.

(With PTI inputs)