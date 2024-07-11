PM Modi returns to Delhi after two-nation visit to Russia and Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning after concluding his two-nation visit to Russia and Austria.

After concluding his visit, PM Modi shared a post on X and thanked Austria’s Chancellor, government, and people for their warm welcome and hospitality.

He also stated this visit was immensely productive and described it as ‘historic.’

“My visit to Austria has been historic and immensely productive. New vigour has been added to the friendship between our nations. I am glad to have attended diverse programmes while in Vienna. Gratitude to Chancellor @karlnehammer, the Austrian Government and people for their hospitality and affection,” PM Modi said on X.

PM Modi also attended a community event in Vienna on Wednesday and stated that this wait has ended on a historic occasion marking 75 years of their friendship.

Further, he also expressed his gratitude and delight at the enthusiastic welcome, acknowledging that it was a historic moment as an Indian Prime Minister visited Austria after a gap of 41 years.

As PM Modi arrived on the stage at a community event people welcomed him ‘Modi, Modi’ chant.

The community warmly welcomed PM Modi, and the event showcased the strong connection between India and its diaspora.

Following this, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer extended his appreciation to the teams involved in organizing the successful state visit of PM Modi to Austria.

Further in a post on X, Chancellor Nehammer acknowledged the dedication and hard work of numerous individuals and teams, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Army, the police, protocol officers, and many others behind the scenes. He thanked them for their professional planning, organization, and execution of the visit.

“In order for a state visit as big as that of @narendramodi to Austria to work, dozens of employees are intensively busy for weeks. Hundreds more are involved on the day of the visit,” Nehammer said.

“Many thanks to the teams of @MFA_Austria, @bkagvat as well as the Federal Army, the police, the protocol and the many helping hands in the background for the professional planning, the careful organization and the perfect execution. Thank you!” he added.

Appreciating the tradition of cultural exchanges, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and PM Modi also noted the growing interest among Austrians in yoga as well as Ayurveda.

Both leaders also recognised the importance of skill development along with the mobility of skilled personnel to support an expanded engagement in high-tech sectors.

In this regard, both the leaders welcomed the operationalisation of the bilateral Migration and Mobility Agreement, which provides an institutional framework to facilitate such exchanges, while at the same time combating irregular migration, the PMO said.

Notably, PM Modi held significant meetings with Austrian leaders, including Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Nehammer, to bolster bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration between India and Austria.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted his interaction with business leaders from both countries.

“Met business leaders from India and Austria. Our nations are confident of leveraging the many opportunities ahead to boost commercial and trade linkages,” he said, underlining the mutual confidence in enhancing economic ties.

PM Modi arrived in Vienna on June 9 evening for a day-long State visit. Prior to this, he was on a two-day official visit to Moscow, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin. (ANI)