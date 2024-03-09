PM Modi Promotes Tourism and Conservation during Kaziranga National Park Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site nestled in the heart of Assam. His presence not only highlighted the importance of preserving India’s natural treasures but also underscored the need for sustainable tourism practices.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), during his visit, PM Modi interacted with various stakeholders and wildlife, emphasizing the significance of environmental conservation.

The Prime Minister’s visit commenced with a tour of the lush greenery that envelops Kaziranga, home to diverse flora and fauna, including the iconic one-horned rhinoceros.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, PM Modi extended an invitation to citizens to explore the unparalleled beauty of Kaziranga’s landscapes and experience the warmth of Assam’s people.

PM Modi posted on X, “This morning I was at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this UNESCO World Heritage site is blessed with diverse flora and fauna including the majestic one horned rhinoceros.”

PM Modi posted on X, “I would urge you all to visit Kaziranga National Park and experience the unparalleled beauty of its landscapes and the warmth of the people of Assam. It’s a place where every visit enriches the soul and connects you deeply with the heart of Assam.”

Expressing admiration for the dedicated efforts of conservationists, Prime Minister Modi engaged with Van Durga, a team of women forest guards spearheading conservation initiatives in the park.

He commended their unwavering commitment and valour in safeguarding the natural heritage of the region, acknowledging their pivotal role in preserving the ecosystem.

The PM posted on X, “Interacted with Van Durga, the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, bravely protecting our forests and wildlife. Their dedication and courage in safeguarding our natural heritage is truly inspiring.”

Furthermore, the Prime Minister shared moments of joy as he fed sugar cane to Lakhimai, Pradyumna, and Phoolmai, three of Kaziranga’s resident elephants.

While the park is renowned for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the presence of numerous other species, including a significant population of elephants.

The PM said in a post on X, “Feeding sugar cane to Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai. Kaziranga is known for the rhinos but there are also large number of elephants there, along with several other species.” (ANI)

