PM Modi Presents Kashmiri Saffron to Putin

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Modi Gifts Premium Kashmiri Saffron to Russian President Putin, Showcasing Valley’s ‘Red Gold’ on Global Stage

PM Modi has presented one of India’s most treasured agricultural products Kashmiri Saffron as a special gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin, bringing global attention to the Valley’s iconic spice known for its purity, heritage, and unmatched quality.

Kashmiri Saffron, locally called Kong or Zaffran, is cultivated in the high-altitude fields of Pampore and is celebrated worldwide for its deep crimson threads, strong floral aroma, and powerful flavour. Recognized under the Geographical Indication (GI) tag and listed under ODOP (One District One Product), it stands as a symbol of Kashmir’s cultural identity, craftsmanship, and centuries-old farming tradition.

Often referred to as “Red Gold”, the saffron crop carries significant economic value for thousands of local farmers who rely on this delicate, hand-harvested spice for their livelihood.

The gift has resonated strongly across the saffron-growing belts of Kashmir, where growers see it as a moment of pride and international recognition. They say the gesture places Kashmiri saffron on a prominent diplomatic platform, reinforcing its reputation as one of the world’s finest spices.

With its medicinal properties, antioxidant richness, and culinary excellence, Kashmiri saffron remains a treasured symbol of nature’s purity now shared from the Valley’s fields to the global diplomatic stage. (KNC)