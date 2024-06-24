PM Modi Opens Parliament Session with ‘Emergency’ Critique of Congress

In an apparent attack on the main Opposition Congress ahead of the first Parliament session after the general election this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the media that this June 25 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency and called it a “black spot” on the country’s democracy.

The Prime Minister, who has started his third term after an election that denied the BJP a clear majority, assured the people that the government will work three times more in its third term and deliver three times more.

In a stern message to the Opposition ahead of a session widely expected to be stormy, the Prime Minister said, “India needs responsible opposition, people want substance not slogans, they want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament.”