PM Modi, LG Sinha, Div Com Kashmir, IGP, DGP J&K greet people on Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ

Srinagar: Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and other senior officials from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday extended warm wishes to the people on the holy day of Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ the birthday of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ.

In a message on X, Shri Modi wrote: “Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around.”

Similarly, other officials, including LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, DGP J&K, and IGP Kashmir, among other senior officials, extended warm greetings on the occasion.

“Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ is a symbol of reflection and prayers for the well-being of society,” they said.

