Srinagar, Feb 25:: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah greeted the Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: “Herath Poshte! This festival is closely associated with the vibrant culture of our Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers. On this auspicious occasion, ‘I wish for harmony, good health, and prosperity for everyone’. May it also fulfill dreams, create new opportunities, and bring lasting happiness for all.”

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said: “On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I convey my hearty greetings and felicitations to all and wish them health, happiness, and prosperity.

The sacred festival celebrated as ‘Herath’ by the Kashmiri Pandit community, is an occasion to rededicate ourselves to a life of commitment, truth, brotherhood, and compassion. It is a celebration of devotion, and divinity and symbolizes our inner journey to rise to higher levels of consciousness.

I pray to Lord Shiva to guide us on the path of righteousness and shower His blessings on all of us for years to come”.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also today extended warmest greetings to the people on the occasion of Herath.

In his message, the Chief Minister described the festival as a joyous occasion, symbolizing faith, devotion, and a moment of spiritual renewal.

He prayed for the sacred festival to bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings to every home and all those celebrating.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his greetings through his official X account, posting: “Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Herath! May this sacred festival bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings to every home. Herath Mubarak!”