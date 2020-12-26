PM Modi launches SEHAT scheme for J&K; 5 lakh health insurance for all citizens

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

PM said that he wanted to launch the scheme on Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s birth anniversary as the late Prime Minister had a special affection for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, however, due to the PM’s own tight-schedule, he had to launch the scheme via video conference on Saturday.

PM Modi while speaking to one Ghulam Mohd Shah, shopkeeper in Sgr, who was able to get treatment using the ‘golden card’ under Ayushman Bharat scheme that offers free treatment of upto Rs 5 lakh.

“I’d a heart ailment, and went to SKIMS Soura. Doctor told me treatment will cost a lot and asked me to get a golden card. I did and then docs operated upon me. I did not have to pay even a penny,” Shah told the PM.

PM Modi also asserted BJP’s victory in the DDC elections and thanked the LG Manoj Sinha led administration and people for coming forward and voting for the development of the valley’s future.

PM Modi also said that the elections of Jammu and Kashmir show the strength of democracy in the state. PM said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the polls were peacefully conducted in the valley and this shows the trust of people in the government.

“We were part of the government in J&K, but we left it because we demanded Panchayat elections, and said that villagers in J&K should get their due and they should be able to decide about their villages,” PM Modi said.