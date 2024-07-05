PM Modi Interacts With Neeraj Chopra And Other Olympic-Bound Athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with the Paris Olympics-bound Indian athletes. PM Modi spoke with javeline star Neeraj Chopra, who will aim to defend his crown in Paris, boxer Nikhat Zareen and two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu. During the interaction, PM Modi expressed confidence that India’s Olympic-bound contingent will make the country proud and live up to the aspirations of 140 crore people. India will be sending close to 120 athletes to Paris for the upcoming Olympic games in French capital.

“Interacted with our contingent heading to Paris for the Olympics. I am confident our athletes will give their best and make India proud. Their life journeys and success give hope to 140 crore Indians,” the Prime Minister posted on ‘X’ after meeting a large contingent of Paris-bound athletes that included shooters, archers, track and field athletes and support staff.

"Interacted with our contingent heading to Paris for the @Olympics. I am confident our athletes will give their best and make India proud. Their life journeys and success give hope to 140 crore Indians."

Neeraj Chopra, who won gold in the men’s javelin throw event at Tokyo 2020, said that his training is going as planned.

“Sir, my training is going as planned. I missed a few tournaments due to a recurring injury, but right now, I am feeling much better. We have just under a month to get the final preparations done,” Chopra told PM Modi during the interaction.

The contingent was accompanied by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha.

The PM also posted images of him with the athletes and support staff, including badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and shooting sport high-performance director Pierre Beauchamp, among others.

Earlier in the day, the PM also welcomed the Rohit Sharma-led side, that won the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa last week.

The team arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados due to category 4 hurricane

Modi said he had a memorable conversation with the members of T20 World Cup-winning team, discussing their journey at the recently-concluded ICC event in USA and the Caribbean.

