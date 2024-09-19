Kashmir

PM Modi in Srinagar Today: Set to Address J&K Election Rally

pm modi

Prime Minister Narendra on Thursday said that the turnout of votes in the first phase of assembly election has shown that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are very enthusiastic about the elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, ” I look forward to being among the people of Jammu and Kashmir today. Will address a rally in Srinagar and Katra. Yesterday’s turnout has shown that the people of J&K are very enthusiastic about the elections and are keen to make the poll process vibrant. ”

He further said in a post, “I will speak about our development agenda and seek people’s blessings.”

Share This Article
Avatar of
By
Follow:
A Newspaper company in Kashmir
Previous Article WhatsApp Image 2024 09 19 at 10.56.14 a6accc62 Ex IAS Officer officer Shafi Pandit Passes away
Next Article bali Vivek Bali Praises ‘One Nation, One Election’ Initiative
Leave a comment