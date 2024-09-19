PM Modi in Srinagar Today: Set to Address J&K Election Rally

Prime Minister Narendra on Thursday said that the turnout of votes in the first phase of assembly election has shown that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are very enthusiastic about the elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, ” I look forward to being among the people of Jammu and Kashmir today. Will address a rally in Srinagar and Katra. Yesterday’s turnout has shown that the people of J&K are very enthusiastic about the elections and are keen to make the poll process vibrant. ”

He further said in a post, “I will speak about our development agenda and seek people’s blessings.”