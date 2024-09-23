PM Modi Hosts Roundtable with 15 Tech CEOs Including Google, Nvidia at MIT

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today convened a high-profile roundtable with top American technology CEOs, focusing on innovation, collaboration, and India’s growing tech space. The meeting, held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, was part of PM Modi’s three-day visit to the United States, with its second leg in New York.

Hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering, the roundtable saw participation from leaders of companies specialising in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

The roundtable was attended by prominent CEOs like Google’s Sundar Pichai Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi said, “Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation, and more. Also highlighted the strides made by India in this field. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that the roundtable focused on cutting-edge sectors, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing, biotechnology, and semiconductor technologies.

“The CEOs participated in a deep dive with Prime Minister on the evolving technology landscape at a global level and how these cutting-edge technologies are contributing to the well-being of people around the world including in India. They touched upon how technology is being leveraged for innovations, which have the potential to revolutionize the global economy and human development,” the MEA said in a statement.

On Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Prime Minister stressed that India’s policy is to promote ‘AI for All’, underpinned by its ethical and responsible use.

PM Modi also reassured the CEOs of India’s strong commitment to protecting intellectual property and fostering a conducive environment for technology-led innovation. He encouraged the business leaders to capitalise on India’s growth trajectory, pointing to the nation’s potential to become the third-largest economy globally.

The meeting also explored opportunities to invest in India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem, where innovations in technology are accelerating. Startups were seen as a crucial bridge for American companies to enter the Indian market and contribute to creating new technologies and solutions.

MIT Professor Anantha Chandrakasan, who chaired the session, thanked PM Modi and the participating CEOs for their contributions. He affirmed MIT’s ongoing commitment to using technology for global good and advancing collaboration between the United States and India in critical technology sectors.