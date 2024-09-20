PM Modi holds roadshow in Katra

Srinagar, Sep 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Katra earlier this evening as part of his election campaign to support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates.

The streets of Katra were abuzz with excitement as people from all walks of life gathered to welcome the Prime Minister.

Women, elderly citizens, and children were seen waving enthusiastically as Modi’s convoy passed by, reflecting the fervor among the public for his visit.

This visit marked a crucial stop in Modi’s campaign trail, which included earlier engagements in Kashmir before arriving in Katra.

Addressing an election rally in Katra, the Prime Minister spoke on various issues, urging voters to support the BJP candidates for the region’s progress and prosperity.

In his speech, Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Katra for their warm welcome, stating, “The love and support I have received here is truly heartwarming. Together, we will work towards a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir.”