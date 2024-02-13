PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With UAE Prez: Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in the United Arab Emirates marks a significant milestone in the robust relationship between the two nations. Here are the top highlights of his two-day visit, which underscores the strengthening of the strategic partnership:

Warm Welcome: Upon landing, PM Modi received a gracious reception, including a Guard of Honour, and a heartfelt embrace from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reaffirming the warmth and camaraderie between India and the UAE. World Government Summit Address: PM Modi’s itinerary includes an address at the prestigious World Government Summit in Dubai on February 14, showcasing India’s global leadership and engagement with the international community. Inauguration of BAPS Hindu Mandir: A historic moment awaits as PM Modi inaugurates the magnificent BAPS Hindu Mandir, a symbol of cultural harmony and religious tolerance, situated on a sprawling 27-acre land generously donated by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Community Interaction: Additionally, PM Modi will engage with the vibrant Indian diaspora at a community event in Abu Dhabi, fostering stronger bonds and addressing their aspirations. Strengthened Bilateral Cooperation: Over the years, India’s collaboration with the UAE has flourished across various sectors such as trade, defense, food security, energy, and education, reflecting a deepening partnership between the two nations. Memorable Previous Visits: PM Modi’s frequent visits to the UAE underscore the priority placed on nurturing the enduring friendship between the two countries, as highlighted in his recent social media post expressing eagerness to meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Bilateral Agreements: The bilateral cooperation extends to signed agreements covering a wide spectrum of areas including currency settlement, renewable energy, healthcare, and technological innovation, enhancing mutual prosperity and development. Robust Trade Relations: India and the UAE stand as key trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $85 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23, demonstrating the mutually beneficial economic ties between the two nations. Investment Flows: Moreover, the UAE remains among the top investors in India, particularly in terms of foreign direct investment, further catalyzing economic growth and job creation in both countries. Upcoming Visit to Qatar: Following his UAE visit, PM Modi is set to embark on a journey to Qatar, underscoring India’s commitment to strengthening relations with regional partners and fostering greater collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE reaffirms the enduring bond between the two nations, characterized by mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations for a prosperous future.

