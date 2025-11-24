PM Modi, HM Shah want J&K to become mineral state, says Union Minister Reddy

Jammu: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah want Jammu and Kashmir to become a “mineral state.”

Talking to reporters on his arrival in Jammu for e-auction of Limestone mineral blocks in J&K, Reddy, said, “This limestone mineral blocks auction is happening for the first time in J&K.

PM Modi and Amit Shah ji want to create more and more employment opportunities for the J&K people and increase mineral activity here.”