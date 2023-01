New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today handed over Chadar which would be offered on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Handed over the Chadar which would be offered on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.”

