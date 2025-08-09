`Great day for commerce’:  Prime Minister hails first freight train to Kashmir

New Delhi, Aug 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the arrival of the first freight train to the Kashmir Valley, marking a significant milestone in connecting the region to the national freight network.

Responding to a post by the Union Minister for Railways, Communications, and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Prime Minister said that the development will enhance both progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.



The Prime Minister posted on X: “Great day for commerce and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir! It will enhance both progress and prosperity.”