PM Modi gifts Pashmina shawl to Japan premier’s spouse

Srinagar, Aug 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presented a handcrafted Kashmiri Pashmina shawl to Japan’s first lady during his visit to the East Asian country.

The shawl, made from the fine wool of the Changthangi goat from Ladakh, is renowned globally for its lightness, warmth, and softness.

“Handwoven by skilled Kashmiri artisans, it carries a centuries-old tradition once cherished by royalty. Featuring an ivory base adorned with delicate floral and paisley motifs in rust, pink, and red, the shawl reflects the classic elegance of Kashmiri craftsmanship,” said an official.

It comes in a hand-painted papier-mâché box decorated with floral and bird motifs, adding to its beauty and cultural value. Together, the shawl and box represent Kashmir’s artistry, heritage, and timeless elegance.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a luxurious Kashmiri Pashmina shawl to the Vice President of Ghana during a recent official engagement.

More than just a garment, the Pashmina shawl is celebrated worldwide as a mark of refined taste and cultural heritage. The gift underscores the deepening ties and mutual respect between India and Ghana, highlighting a shared appreciation for art, culture, and tradition.